State Police looking for 2 missing people in Breathitt County after flood

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 in Hazard is continuing to search for two individuals out of Breathitt County who have been missing since the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that occurred on July 28th.

Vanessa Baker, a 60-year-old female from the Lost Creek Community, is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, weighing approximately 215 lbs and having dark-colored hair. Her last known location was at her residence in the area of Lower River Caney Road.

Nancy Cundiff, a 29-year-old female from the Lost Creek Community, is described as a white female, 5’1″ tall, weighing approximately 280 lbs, and having dark-colored hair. Her last known location was at her residence in the area of Lower River Caney Road.

KSP requests for anyone with any information about the possible whereabouts of Baker or Cundiff to please contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.