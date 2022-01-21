State new COVID case numbers above 16,000, positivity 32.1%

Hospitalizations continue to climb, straining medical staffs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s daily COVID reports are beginning to sound like a bad broken record…more bad news after bad news.

Friday was no different.

In the state’s daily update (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear (click for video) announced the highest COVID report since the pandemic began, with 16,130 newly reported cases and a record positivity rate of 32.10%. The case count was up from 13,614 Thursday and topped the two previous records of more than 14,000 cases.

The positivity rate was up from 31.37% Thursday and has climbed from just above 30% at the start of the week.

Of the new cases, 4,108 are in people 18 and under.

The new cases raised the state’s total since March 6, 2020 to 1,056,284. The 28 deaths reported Friday mean the state has lost 12,687 residents to COVID-related causes.

The numbers set the state on track for a third straight record week of new cases. The state reported 72,165 new COVID-19 cases the week ending Jan. 16, the highest week ever. This new record surpasses the second-highest week by nearly 20,000 cases (Jan. 3-9: 52,603 cases) and the third-highest week by nearly 40,000 cases (Aug. 30–Sept. 5: 30,680 cases).

The Governor also reported the state’s highest ever average weekly positivity rate, 29.33%, for the week ending Jan. 16. This is nearly 4 percentage points higher than the second highest week (Jan. 3-9: 25.84%); and 9 percentage points higher than the third highest week (Dec. 27–Jan. 2: 20.38%). The highest weekly positivity rate during the delta variant surge was 13.88% the week ending Sept. 12, 2021.

Other indicators also continue to climb. The number of people in the hospital jumped to 2,347 from 2,298 Thursday, 2,256 Wednesday and 2,200 Tuesday. In a bright spot, ICU case numbers stayed relatively stable at 439 compared to 434 Thursday, 455 Wednesday and Tuesday’s 431. Ventilator case numbers are a little more volatile at 268 Friday, compared to 271 Thursday, 252 Wednesday and 244 Tuesday.