State lawmakers address “misinformation” spread surrounding Amendment 2

Voters are heading to the polls to vote November 8th

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Members of the General Assembly’s Pro-Life Caucus met Thursday morning in Frankfort to discuss their concerns about “misinformation” surrounding a controversial amendment on this year’s ballot- Amendment Two.

The ballot asks voters if they want to include this amendment into the state’s constitution: “To protect life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion”.

The caucus targeted lies they say are being spread by those who disagree.

“This is a massive information campaign that is misrepresenting the intent of this amendment and scaring Kentucky’s women,” said Representative Nancy Tate, a member of the Pro-Life Caucus.

Caucus members took aim at groups like Protect Kentucky Access, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, which they say are pouring millions of dollars in the state to mislead voters.

This group says a vote “yes” on amendment two does not ban or stop abortions in all cases, especially if it means protecting the life and health of a pregnant woman with a complicated pregnancy.

The caucus also says that Protect Kentucky Access’s claims that the amendment is government overreach, and will ban abortions in the cases of rape and incest is also false.

“This amendment makes it clear that there is no right to abortion under the Kentucky constitution. Proactively speaking, this means state judges and will keep state judges in their lane of interpreting the law, and not inventing new laws and new rights that the constitution does not speak of,” said Rep. Tate.

Opponents however say the pro life caucus is the side spreading misinformation.

“Amendment two is confusing, and it’s confusing on purpose. The republican super majority wants people to be misled. They want there to be misconceptions about what amendment 2 does. What it really does is remove the legal standing to challenge Kentucky’s complete abortion ban,” said Representative Josie Raymond, of Louisville.

Raymond is a reproductive advocate who says passing amendment two would set a bad precedent for systems of checks and balances that are essential to American government.

“I saw a group of people who are scared and in an intent to discredit misinformation, spread more misinformation,” said Raymond. “The only reason they got amendment 2 on the ballot is to prevent judges from ruling on constitutionality of an extreme complete abortion ban.”

The amendment has become one of the central focuses for this year’s general election. We’ll keep updated on what happens with the amendment.

