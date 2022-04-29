State installs traffic signal at Buc-ee’s entrance due to backups on I-75

The light is currently on flash with full activation scheduled for May 2

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Because of chronic backups onto I-75 at Exit 83 at the entrance to the new Buc-ee’s in Madison County, a traffic signal was installed at the exit intersection of I-75 South and Duncannon Road/KY 2872.

The new signal went on ‘flash’ mode Thursday with full activation scheduled for May 2, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. A lack of a signal at the location has resulted in traffic backups since the popular travel center held its grand opening earlier this month.

During ‘flash’ mode, the main lanes of Duncannon Road will have a yellow flashing light while the I-75 South off ramp will be stop controlled and will flash red, according to the state.

Message boards at the location will alert motorists of the changes.