State highway crews pretreating roads across many parts of Kentucky

Watch for trucks Tuesday, Wednesday; storm arrives Thursday

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – State highway crews will pretreat roads across northeast Kentucky today and Wednesday to prepare for Thursday’s expected winter storm.

Motorists should be alert for slow-moving Kentucky Transportation Cabinet vehicles spraying brine, or saltwater, on travel lanes during daytime work hours. The brine will dry on the pavement, leaving behind salt that’s activated by falling snow.

This anti-icing measure can help improve driving conditions in the early hours of a snowstorm and can help crews plow snow by keeping frozen precipitation from bonding to pavement.

The National Weather Service says a winter storm could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to northeast Kentucky from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Below-freezing temperatures will also blanket the region.

Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews in most areas of Central and Eastern Kentucky, including Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties are on call for snow plow duty, and will respond throughout the storm as needed to clear and treat highways.

Motorists should be prepared for slick travel conditions, especially during the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Please slow down, keep a safe braking distance between vehicles, and leave early to arrive safely.

During winter storms, state snowfighters in District 9 work 12-hour shifts using more than 20,000 tons of salt, 75 snow plows, and other equipment to keep 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky highways passable. You can learn more about state snow removal efforts, and view snow removal priority routes, online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.

For real-time traffic information or to keep up with snowfighters, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov.

Motorists are reminded that they also play an important role in safe travel during snowstorms – by being prepared. Remember: