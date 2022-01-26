State healthcare providers to share $52 million in pandemic relief

Funds are latest round in federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A total of 131 Kentucky healthcare providers will share $52,321,524 in pandemic relief funding in the latest round of federal money to offset financial issues caused by the COVID pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services will distribute these funds as Phase 4 of the Provider Relief Fund, which the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act established. Once individual providers agree to the terms and conditions of the Provider Relief Fund Phase 4 payments, HHS will list them on this public dataset.

The money is part of $178 billion for the Provider Relief Fund through several bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages in 2020.

Kentucky’s relief funding comes as part of a nationwide, $2 billion payment to more than 7,600 healthcare providers who have experienced revenue loss or expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the arrival of vaccines and advanced therapeutics, many of Kentucky’s healthcare providers are still struggling to deal with the turbulence created by the COVID-19 pandemic and its emerging variants. I worked to establish the Provider Relief Fund to help these healthcare facilities recover financially from this crisis, and am pleased that Kentucky providers continue to benefit from its assistance,” said U.S. Sen. Minority leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. “I will continue to work closely with our federal agencies to ensure Kentucky’s healthcare providers receive the government resources they require to recover fully. They have been on the front line fighting COVID-19 for nearly two years and deserve federal support.”

”The Kentucky Hospital Association, on behalf of all Kentucky hospitals, greatly appreciates the unceasing efforts Senator McConnell has put into securing funding for our hospitals. The pandemic has played havoc with hospital finances and Senator McConnell’s help has been tremendous,” said Kentucky Hospital Association President Nancy Galvagni.

