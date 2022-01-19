State has more than 12,000 new COVID cases, positivity at 30.77%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky reported anther day of five-digit new COVID case numbers and yet another record positivity rate as hospitalizations, ICU patients and people on ventilators all also reached new highs.

In the state’s daily update Wednesday (click here), Gov. Andy Beshear announced 12,583 newly reported cases, 25 deaths and a record positivity rate of 30.77%, which was up a half percent from Tuesday’s 30.25%.

The new cases raised the state’s total since March 6, 2020 to 1,027,069. The 25 deaths mean the state has lost 12,639 residents t CVID-related causes.

The numbers set the state on track for a third straight record week of new cases. The state reported 72,165 new COVID-19 cases the week ending Jan. 16, the highest week ever. This new record surpasses the second-highest week by nearly 20,000 cases (Jan. 3-9: 52,603 cases) and the third-highest week by nearly 40,000 cases (Aug. 30–Sept. 5: 30,680 cases).

The Governor also reported the state’s highest ever average weekly positivity rate, 29.33%, for the week ending Jan. 16. This is nearly 4 percentage points higher than the second highest week (Jan. 3-9: 25.84%); and 9 percentage points higher than the third highest week (Dec. 27–Jan. 2: 20.38%). The highest weekly positivity rate during the delta variant surge was 13.88% the week ending Sept. 12, 2021.

Other indicators also continue to climb. The number of people in the hospital jumped to 2,256 Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s record of 2,200. Of those, 455 are in ICU, up from 431 Tuesday. And 252 are on a ventilator, compared to 244 Tuesday.

“Hospitals are struggling, and some have declared crisis standards for staffing,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “More than 450 Kentucky National Guard women and men are currently supporting the COVID-19 response in health care facilities. Thank you to all of our health care professionals who keep showing up to help others even under these circumstances.”

He continued: “There could be some light ahead. If Kentucky follows the pattern of Rhode Island and New York. Both Rhode Island and New York are showing a rapid decline in new cases that appears to mirror the immediately prior vertical climb. If Kentucky follows this pattern, then we may see our own peak within the next one to two weeks. This would be a very welcome reprieve. Until then, I urge all Kentuckians to not go to an ER just to get a COVID test.”

Dr. Stack said the one monoclonal antibody treatment effective against the omicron variant, as well as the Pfizer antiviral medication, are not yet widely available, but vaccines and boosters are abundant and highly effective.