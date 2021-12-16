State COVID positivity rate, those on ventilators see increase in latest report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s latest report on key-indicators of COVID-19 was a mixed bag of rising and falling numbers.

In the its report on Thursday (click here), the state announced 2,507 new cases, down from Wednesday’s 2,913. The positivity rate was 8.84%, up from 8.77% Wednesday, Tuesday’s 8.79% and Monday’s 8.78%. The rate is still below Friday’s 8.97%, Thursday’s 8.99%, 9.14% last Wednesday and 9.17% last Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 696 are in people 18 and under.

The state reported 26 deaths. The state now has lost 11,719 Kentuckians to COVID-related causes.

The new cases compared to 2,559 on Tuesday, 1,089 on Monday, Sunday’s 989, Saturday’s 2,308, 2,773 Friday and 2,736 on last Thursday.

The state now has logged 823,213 cases of COVID since March 2020.

Hospitalizations went down to 1,236 compared to 1,249 on Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 1,216, down from Monday’s 1,253, but still higher than Friday’s 1,192 and 1,167 on last Thursday.

ICU admittance saw a dip as well coming in at 315, down from Wednesday’s 327 and 316 Tuesday, the same as Monday, down from Friday’s 319 and up slightly from last Thursday’s 314.

The number of those on a ventilator saw a spike up to 193 compared to Wednesday’s 179, Tuesday’s 175, Monday’s 181, Friday’s 191, and 185 on last Thursday.