State COVID numbers, hospitalizations show best progress of the week

Key indicators show biggest declines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID numbers continue a slow decline but as is often the case, the number of deaths is increasing.

In the state’s daily report (click here) Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 8,376 newly reported cases of COVID-19, a 24.71% positivity rate and 37 deaths, including the loss of Kentuckians as young as 33 and 34 years old. Deaths often increase even when a surge starts to decline because making sure the deaths are COVID-related takes some time. The deaths increased the total number of state residents lost to COVID-related causes to 13,063.

The new case numbers were down from 8,994 Thursday and the positivity rate was down from 25.67% Thursday. Of the new cases, 1,715 were among people 18 and under.

The positivity rate has been on a steady decline from 26.78% Wednesday, 27.51% Tuesday, 28.49% Monday, 31.6% last Thursday, 32.44% last Wednesday, 33% last Tuesday and 33.06% last Monday.

The state now has recorded 1,193,783 cases almost 23 months into the pandemic.

Meanwhile, three other key indicators — hospitalizations, patients in ICU, and patients on ventilators had some of their biggest one-day declines in weeks. Hospitalizations fell to 2,345 from 2,443 Thursday, 2,438 Wednesday, 2,401 Tuesday and 2,413 Monday. The number of people in intensive care dropped to 422 from 455 Thursday, 448 Wednesday, 443 Tuesday and 454 Monday. And the number of people on ventilators slid to 215 from 223 Thursday, 219 Wednesday, 244 Tuesday and 232 Monday.