State COVID cases, positivity rate continue decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report saw many continued declines with a few small rises.

In Friday’s report (click here), the state reported 1,623 new cases. Of the new cases, 455 are in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded a total of 743,156 cases since March 2020.

The positivity rate went down to 5.08% as it continues to decline from Thursday’s 5.17%, 5.56% Wednesday, 5.66% Tuesday, 5.84% on Monday, 6.25% and last Friday’s 6.53%.

Kentucky also reported 49 new deaths. The state’s death total is now at 9,766 people lost to COVID-related causes.

Other indicators saw a slight rise and plateau in the state’s latest report.

Hospitalizations were at 864, up from Thursday’s 861, but still down from 869 Wednesday, 893 Tuesday, Monday’s 919 and 1,012 last Friday.

The number of people in intensive care went up to 273 compared to Thursday’s 271, but also down from 276 Wednesday, up slightly from 266 Tuesday, and down from 281 on Monday and 289 last Friday.

People on ventilators stayed at 144 since Thursday, still down from 145 Wednesday, 148 Tuesday, Monday’s 157 and 187 on last Friday.