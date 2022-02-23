State begins court-ordered process to purge inactive voters

Election Officials Mail Nearly 400,000 Postcards to Inactive Voters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of State Michael Adams asks registered voters to check their mailboxes for postcards sent by the State Board of Elections. As required by federal and state law, election officials are issuing correspondence to the nearly 400,000 voters on the state’s inactive voter list, to verify voters’ information and to facilitate the removal process for registered voters who have moved out-of-state.

“We’ve diligently removed over 100,000 dead voters from our rolls; now we’re addressing live voters who have moved,” said Adams. “These postcards help us identify voters who moved out-of-state but did not de-register. If you receive a postcard, please respond promptly.”

Since 2018, prior to Secretary Adams’ term of office, Kentucky has been under a federal court consent decree requiring it to conduct regular voter registration list maintenance practices, including the issuance of correspondence to the inactive voter list.