State auditor to send part of Monroe sheriff audit to AG

Out-of-county car inspections was questionable finding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – State Auditor Mike Harmon released Thursday the audit of the 2020 financial statement of Monroe County Sheriff Dale Ford. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.

Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly the receipts, disbursements and excess fees of the Monroe County Sheriff in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The sheriff’s financial statement did not follow this format. However, the sheriff’s financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is an acceptable reporting methodology. This reporting methodology is followed for all 120 sheriff audits in Kentucky.

Finding 3 will be referred to the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General for further review. As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts, and grants. The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving the internal control over financial operations and reporting.

2020MonroeFES-PR