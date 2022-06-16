State Attorney General announces indictment of Floyd County school administrator

April Bradford was indicted on June 15 for alleged crimes involving the sexual assault of minors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced the indictment of Floyd County school administrator April Bradford, 50, of Weeksbury. According to the Attorney General, Bradford was indicted on June 15 for alleged crimes involving the sexual assault of minors.

The Attorney General says a Floyd County Grand Jury indicted Bradford for eleven counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree (Class B Felony); one count of Sodomy Second Degree (Class C Felony); and seven counts of Sodomy Third Degree (Class D Felony).

According to the Attorney General, the charges are related to allegations made by two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, at the time the alleged crimes occurred.

The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police. Special Prosecutions Unit Executive Director Rewa Zakharia presented the case before the Floyd County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.

A Floyd County Circuit Court Judge has issued a warrant for Bradford’s arrest.