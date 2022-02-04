State, area officials continue to monitor winter storm

The state is working closely to with area power companies, KSP, the National Guard, and area emergency agencies.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) -City and state leaders are continuing to keep an eye on the winter storm, which includes freezing rain, ice, and freezing temperatures, that set in on Thursday.

According to Kentucky Emergency Management, the state is taking advantage of all its resources, working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police to monitor road conditions.

“Our transportation department teams have been out all morning and will continue tonight and into the overnight to remediate the conditions,” Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett.

The National Guard is also working with Kentucky Emergency Management.

Scott County EMA is just one of the many groups helping to provide warming centers for people who need them.

“I have three temporary warming centers, one in Sadieville, one in Georgetown, one in Stamping Ground, those are on an as-needed basis,” said Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Management Director Michael Hennigan.

Kentucky Emergency Management says it has the Red Cross and search and rescue teams on standby just in case.

Dossett says the biggest concern is power outages, sharing tips on how to stay safe if you lose power:

“Don’t open your doors, take rugs at the bottom of doorway openings. You want to preserve the heat that you have within the confines of your dwelling as long as possible. Another key thing is to get on the phone–hopefully you have a cell phone. Call your neighbors, call your family, let them know your power is out. If you can report it, please do so to a local power cooperative. And stay safe,” said Dossett.

It’s important to report an outage so crews know who’s without power. If you need to report a power outage, go to lge-ku.com/outages.