State announces $162 in federal funding to offset COVID-19 expenses

More than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky to receive ARPA funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, the state announced funds exceeding $162 million for more than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is the second round of ARPA funding for eligible local governments, as these cities received their first tranche of funding last year.

According to the state, the money is set to go out beginning Thursday and will help cities offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more.

“COVID has proven that Kentucky can rise to meet challenges when we work together,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This funding will set eligible city governments up for success as we remain committed to building a better Kentucky.”

The Department for Local Government (DLG) is tasked with distributing these funds. according to the state.

Non-entitlement cities, or cities with populations under 50,000 that did not file for a different distinction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, were required to submit budget certification forms to DLG. The total amount of funding to be sent out to cities is $162,101,603.

Each allocation was based on population, per the U.S. Treasury.

For more information on ARPA funding for non-entitlement cities and a full list of eligible expenses, visit the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website HERE.