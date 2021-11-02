Stanford teen dies from injuries suffered in weekend car accident

Investigators say 17-year old Kristina Land died at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lincoln County teenager died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle collision over the weekend in Pulaski County, according to the Commonwealth Journal.

The report says 17-year old Kristina M. Land, of Stanford, was driving a 2002 Kia Sedona west on KY 70 Saturday around 10:13 a.m. when it appears she didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection with KY 39 and pulled into the path of a 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by 38-year old Joshua D. Taylor, of Somerset.

The report says the preliminary investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office indicates Land wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The report says after her vehicle was involved in the collision, it hit a steel utility pole and she was thrown from her vehicle. She was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset where she died from her injuries, according to the report.

A male passenger in Land’s vehicle and Taylor were taken to the same hospital with injuries, according to the report.

The deadly collision remains under investigation.