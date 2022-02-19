St. Xavier takes state boys swim title, area teams in top 10

Henry Clay High second, Paul Dunbar High third and Lexington Catholic sixth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/KHSAA) – The 2022 KHSAA Boys’ Swimming & Diving State Championships Presented by UK HealthCare concluded on Friday inside the Lancaster Aquatic Center at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

St. Xavier earned the Boys’ Team State Championship, with Henry Clay High second, Paul Dunbar High third and Lexington Catholic sixth. Also, 11 event titles were awarded to swimmers from St. Xavier, Christian Academy of Louisville and Henry Clay. Full results from Friday’s competition can be found on KHSAA.org.

The KHSAA Girls’ Swimming & Diving State Championships will continue on Saturday at the Lancaster Aquatic Center. Points accumulated during last week’s Diving State Championships will accrue and carry forward to each team’s total on Saturday.