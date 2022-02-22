St. Claire Foundation board names vice chair, welcomes new members

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The St. Claire Foundation Board of Directors has appointed a new vice chair and has welcomed three new members.

Madonna Weathers, retired Vice President of Student Life at Morehead State University (MSU), is the new Vice Chair. She has been a board member since the St. Claire Foundation’s establishment in 2000.

“Madonna’s combination of strong leadership skills, board experience, respect throughout St. Claire’s service region, and passion for the organization’s mission makes her an ideal choice to serve as Foundation Vice Chair,” said Bill Redwine, St. Claire Foundation Board Chairman.

Kay Freeland, Bob Helton, and Brian Hutchinson are new Foundation Board additions.

Freeland is a retired Superintendent of Rowan County Public Schools and a former Director of the Division of Curriculum and Staff Development at the Kentucky Department of Education. She and her husband, retired MSU professor Kent Freeland, are longtime Morehead residents and Foundation supporters. She has also served on the Foundation’s Annual Giving Committee.

Helton is a Development Specialist for AppHarvest, as the company continues to construct and operate greenhouse operations in Appalachia. Prior to AppHarvest, Helton served as Executive Director for the Morehead-Rowan County Economic Development Council from 2016-2020. He resides in Rowan County.

Hutchinson serves as Chief Development Officer of Community Ventures Corporation in Lexington, KY, where he is responsible for strategically identifying and acquiring funding to support the organization’s 11 individual companies. He spent more than two decades in higher education, including 15 years as MSU’s Director of Athletics. A Louisa native, Hutchinson, his wife Elizabeth, and their two sons reside in Morehead.

“We’re elated to add individuals with such integrity, knowledge, wisdom, energy, and passion to our board,” said St. Claire Foundation Executive Director Tom Lewis. “We have no doubt that they will join our other board members as advocates and champions for St. Claire HealthCare’s mission and our philanthropic needs.”