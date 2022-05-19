Squatter charged with trespassing, sent to hospital after chase with homeowner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A person who Lexington police say was squatting in a rental property went to the hospital Wednesday, after the homeowner of the property found him inside.

According to police, the owner of a rental property on Whitney Avenue was told there were squatters inside the home. When he went to investigate, he found someone inside and confronted them. Police say the squatter took off and the homeowner chased after the man.

During the chase, police say the homeowner dropped his gun which went off. Police say the squatter was not hit by any bullets but was taken to the hospital with minor injuries which police say they believe the squatter received after the homeowner had caught up with the man.

Police say the squatter was charged with trespassing.