Special election to fill Lamin Swann’s House seat to be held on Nov. 7

District 39 vacant seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A special election to fill the seat once held by Kentucky Rep. Lamin Swann will occur on Nov. 7, the same day as the general election.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement during his weekly Team Kentucky briefing.

Swann died in mid-May after a medical emergency.

He was a freshman member of the House who represented District 39, which includes part of Lexington.

The special election to fill his spot will be held the same day as the general election, on Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.