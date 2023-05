Rep. Lamin Swann hospitalized after ‘significant medical emergency’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Rep. Lamin Swann was hospitalized Tuesday after having a “significant medical emergency.”

Swann’s mother, Pam Dixon, said in a statement she and her family are asking for prayers and privacy during this time.

Dixon added she will provide more updates once they know more about his recovery.

Swann is a freshman member of the House who represents District 93, which includes part of Lexington.