Southern Middle School fire ruled accidental by officials

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire at Southern Middle School in Lexington that caused enough damage to send students to remote learning this week was ruled accidental by fire officials.

The fire damaged the building on March 2. While the Lexington Fire Department worked to extinguish flames that began in an art room, spread to another classroom and affected nearly every corner of the building, the school experienced broken windows, damaged ductwork, damaged ceilings and more.

Students were moved to remote learning March 6-10 so the school can bring in crews to repair the damage.

Fire officials haven’t said yet what caused the fire, only that it was ruled as accidental.

