Southard to handle PR for state Republican Party

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — The Republican Party of Kentucky has named Sean Southard as its Director of Communications, Party Chairman Mac Brown announced Monday.

“The Republican Party of Kentucky is excited to welcome Sean Southard to our organization,” Chairman Brown said. “Sean is known as an outstanding communicator and his strategic abilities will greatly enhance RPK’s team. All Kentucky Republicans will benefit from his broad experience as we advocate for the election of our candidates across the state.”

“I’m honored to take on the role as Director of Communications for the Republican Party of Kentucky,” Southard said. “Kentucky is faced with critical races in 2022 and 2023 and with out-of-control inflation and a lackluster labor participation rate, we need strong Republican leadership in office to fix the problems facing Kentucky’s small business owners and working families. We must re-elect our majorities in the General Assembly, send Dr. Rand Paul back to the United States Senate, and make sure Andy Beshear is a one-term governor.”

Southard will begin on February 21.

Southard currently serves as the Director of Communications for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a role he’s held since 2017. He began his career at RunSwitch PR, where he developed and executed messaging strategies for clients, including Kentuckians for Strong Leadership, an independent expenditure effort which helped flip control of the Kentucky state house to the Republicans for the first time in nearly a century. In 2021, Southard was named the top political staffer in state government by Kentucky Fried Politics.

Southard is a graduate of the University of Louisville, where he studied political science and history. A native of Owensboro, Kentucky, he now lives in Louisville.