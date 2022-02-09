SomerSplash to tackle winter as an ice skating rink

The rink — which holds 4,100 square feet of real ice and 130 skaters per session — will transform Kentucky’s No. 1 waterpark into a family-friendly winter destination

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Following a series of supply chain delays that kept SomerSplash Waterpark’s ice rink from opening during the holiday season, Tiki’s Winter Wonderland is now set to open Saturday, Feb. 12.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s patience as we have navigated supply and shipping challenges that have been out of our control,” Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said. “But we’re thrilled that our residents and visitors can now enjoy this attraction for the remainder of the winter season.”

The rink — which holds 4,100 square feet of real ice and 130 skaters per session — will transform Kentucky’s No. 1 waterpark into a family-friendly winter destination. In addition to 90-minute ice skating sessions, visitors to Tiki’s Winter Wonderland will be able to purchase a variety of concessions, including hot chocolate, coffee, and SomerSplash favorites like burgers, fries and chicken strips. Open fire pits and patio heaters will surround the venue to warm patrons on cooler days.

SomerSplash Waterpark Manager Stephen Sims said he and his staff are ready to welcome visitors as they begin to make a new season of memories at this popular Somerset attraction.

“SomerSplash is already an outstanding summer option for local families and visitors from across Kentucky, but I have always believed in its ability to be a year-round attraction,” Sims said. “Tiki’s Winter Wonderland is the beginning of our transformation to delivering outdoor entertainment in the summer and winter and we are so excited to begin welcoming people.”

Tiki’s Winter Wonderland will be open from Feb. 12 to April 10. Tickets are $15 per person for a 90-minute time block, which includes skate rental, and can be purchased online or at the gate. Hours are as follows:

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:15-8:45 p.m.

Saturdays: 12-1:30 p.m., 2:15-3:45 p.m., 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:45-8:15 p.m.

Sundays: 1-2:30 p.m., 3:15-4:45 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.somersplash.com/.