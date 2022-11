Somerset Independent Schools to close 2 days for illness

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Somerset Independent Schools will be closed for two days next week for illness.

According to a Facebook post from the school, schools will be out Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for illness. Schools are also out that Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving break.

The schools will be cleaned and after-school childcare will still be open Monday through Wednesday.