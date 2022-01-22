Solid Blue Fans enjoy gameday

Saturday, Kentucky lost to Auburn in a close game of 71 to 80.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a campus-wide tradition to grab your friends and head on over to places like Tin Roof to watch Kentucky play. Solid Blue Fans say they continue to be optimistic about Kentucky’s basketball season.

“It’s been a pretty good season, we’ve lost a couple heartbreakers, we’ve been playing really good recently. It’s been a pretty good season,” said UK junior Seth Scott.

Saturday, the stakes were high, with Kentucky playing Auburn, ranking #2 this season.

“I feel like if we can beat Auburn then we can go pretty far in March,” said UK senior Charlotte Albright

While the game was close, Kentucky lost 71 to 80, making UK senior Logan Eastwood, who says he grew up an Auburn fan thanks to his dad, very happy.

“War Eagle, go Auburn. We got it today. Kentucky can have it next time baby. But not today,” said Eastwood.

Even though Kentucky had a loss Saturday, UK senior Michael Karalekas says he’s excited to see his cats continue to play well for the rest of the season.

“We got a lot of guys coming in, a lot of transfers, so, I think all these guys come together really well. It’s still really early on. They played really well, they played Duke really well even though they lost. I think it’s all coming together at the right time,” said Karalekas.

Kentucky will face off Mississippi State on Tuesday.