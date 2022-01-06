Snow Winds Down, Bitter Cold Ahead

The snow is winding down northwest to southeast. Snow totals were impressive, so far. The Bluegrass Airport record for today is 9.8″ in 1910. Temperatures will slowly drop. When it is this cold, it doesn’t take much wind for a bitter wind chill. Very cold air will follow for Friday. Its origin, Siberia (seriously). On the upside, our cold doesn’t look to be long-term. Back above freezing Saturday with heavy rain likely Saturday night into Sunday. This, on top of the snowpack, will likely lead to some flooding. A wicked start to 2022.

Tonight: Skies will start to clear. Northwest winds 5-10. Temperatures will slowly drop to around 8. The wind chills will make it feel like zero to -5.

Saturday: We rebound. Mostly sunny and a high of 44. Rain likely late. It could be heavy at times.

Sunday: Shower chances at 100% the first part of the day. A high near 50.

Monday: Sunny and chilly with a high of 33.

Tuesday: Sunny and a high of 35.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and we expect a high of 45.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 51.