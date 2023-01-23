Snow showers tonight before a bigger system mid-week

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a dreary Sunday across the area and the dreary part is about to turn wintry as snow showers and flurries develop later tonight and last through Monday morning. There may be some patches of freezing drizzle as well. Those two combined with temperatures dropping below freezing may create some slick spots for the Monday morning commute across central and eastern Kentucky! Keep that in mind and allow some extra travel time to get to work and school in the morning.

Snow showers will begin to wind down by the afternoon with just some flurries around and highs in the low 30s. You’ll want to have the thick winter coats tomorrow because wind chills may stay in the 20s all day. Here is a planner to plan out your day!

Tuesday is a calm and dry day in between systems. We focus our attention to Wednesday – Thursday for a developing winter storm. As of now odds favor the heaviest snow falling to our north and west, but I put together a map of who I think has the best chance Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned in the coming days as that is likely to change.

Rain will be likely for most of Kentucky on Wednesday morning/afternoon except in the north and west as seen by my map above. You can see that play out on our GFS Future Cast!

Cold air will wrap in from west to east Wednesday late afternoon into the evening and change the rain over to snow area wide.

Snow is likely to carry us into the day on Thursday with accumulations likely. Exact totals will be nailed down in the next few days, but this has the look of a 1″-3″ snowfall for central and eastern Kentucky.

Stay with the ABC36 Storm Team the next few days as we nail down the exact forecast and details of this storm system! #kywx

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with snow showers and flurries, especially during the morning. Highs in the low-30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies begin to take over. Lows in the mid-20s.