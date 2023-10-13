‘Small-town feel’: 4-day Court Days festival in Mt. Sterling kicks off

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Friday marks the start of Court Days in Mt. Sterling.

Court Days is the oldest running festival in Kentucky that spans over four days, and thousands of people are planning to attend the event that’s full of vendors of a wide variety from food, arts, crafts and more.

“I love just seeing everyone really, because a lot of people come once a year to Mt. Sterling and it’s during October Court Day Festival, so we see a lot of familiar faces but then we always see a lot of new faces,” said Tourism Director Tracey Pearce.

“I think it’s really a valuable asset to the community. I encourage people to come and enjoy it every year,” said Nikki Lunkenheimer.

“I just love coming. We don’t really get a taste of that small-town feel where we live,” said Matt Lunkenheimer.

The event will last until Monday, Oct. 16, and is located in downtown Mt. Sterling.

It goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.