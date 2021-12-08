Small fire in couch almost turns into something major

Fire was sitting outside between two houses.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An innocent fire in a couch almost turns into something major.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, the call came in at 4:18 p.m. at 218 W. Sixth St. when a couch that was sitting between two houses caught fire. The fire spread to one of the two houses, causing minor damage to the outside of the residence.

No one was injured and fire investigators still aren’t sure how the fire started. People were in both homes at the time, according to firefighters.

