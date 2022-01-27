Six new, expanding industries announce 1,000 jobs in state

Facilities in Boone County, Louisville, Erlanger

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday more than 1,000 job opportunities and $160.9 million in investments for Kentuckians across the commonwealth at 80 Acres Farms, Confluent Health, Levi Strauss, Kroger and Piston Automotive.

“We have one of the best business climates in the county,” said Beshear. “In the time I’ve been Governor, we’ve broken every record in the books for economic development, but we’ve never had a January quite this good.”

New Vertical Farming Operation to Create 125 High-Wage Jobs in Boone County

Gov. Beshear announced continued growth within Kentucky’s agritech sector, as 80 Acres Farms moves forward with plans to locate a new vertical farming facility in Boone County, which will create 125 well-paying jobs with a $74 million investment. To learn more, see the full release.

“Opening a farm in Boone County will allow us to grow closer to our retail partners in Lexington and Louisville and introduce our fresh, healthy, locally grown produce to many more Kentuckians,” said 80 Acres CEO Mike Zelkind, who attended Thursday’s briefing. “We’re always looking for ways to increase our impact, and this farm is the biggest step forward for us yet, more than doubling our total production and growing our footprint outside Ohio.”

Confluent Health to Create 350 Well-Paying Jobs at Louisville HQ

The Governor recognized the continued growth of Kentucky’s health care sector as he announced plans for Confluent Health LLC to relocate and expand its headquarters in Louisville, a project that will create 350 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs with an investment of about $10 million. To learn more, see the full release.

Levi Strauss to Open New Distribution Center in Northern Kentucky, Creating 300 Job Opportunities

The good economic news continued today, as the Governor also announced Levi Strauss & Co. will establish a new e-commerce distribution center in Erlanger, creating approximately 300 jobs with a $48 million-plus investment. The project will double the company’s statewide employment in Kentucky. To learn more, see the full release.

New Kroger Fulfillment Facility to Create 161 Full-Time Jobs in Jefferson County

Gov. Beshear welcomed the expanded presence of a major Kentucky employer, as Kroger Fulfillment Network LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kroger Co., plans to locate a new e-commerce spoke facility in Louisville that will create 161 quality job opportunities. To learn more, see the full release.

Piston Automotive to Add 117 Full-Time Jobs with Louisville Expansion

To close Thursday’s economic announcements, Gov. Beshear shared that Piston Automotive LLC, a provider of automotive assemblies, including for advanced electric and hybrid vehicle battery systems, will increase the scope of a previously announced Jefferson County expansion, which now will create 117 full-time jobs with a $26.3 million-plus investment. To learn more, see the full release.