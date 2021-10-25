Six more COVID-related deaths put Fayette on brink of 400

Seven-day moving average continues to decline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six more deaths push the number of Fayette County residents lost to COVID-related causes closer to the brink of the 400 mark. And the deaths come as the number of new cases continue a slow but steady decline.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Monday report, the county recorded six deaths Friday with one from August and five from September. The county confirmed 19 COVID-related deaths last week.

The county now has lost 399 residents to COVID.

The Health Department reported 52 new cases Friday, lowering the seven-day moving average from 62 to 59. The county has announced 50,198 cases since March 2020.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/