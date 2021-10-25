Six more COVID-related deaths put Fayette on brink of 400
Seven-day moving average continues to decline
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six more deaths push the number of Fayette County residents lost to COVID-related causes closer to the brink of the 400 mark. And the deaths come as the number of new cases continue a slow but steady decline.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Monday report, the county recorded six deaths Friday with one from August and five from September. The county confirmed 19 COVID-related deaths last week.
The county now has lost 399 residents to COVID.
The Health Department reported 52 new cases Friday, lowering the seven-day moving average from 62 to 59. The county has announced 50,198 cases since March 2020.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
