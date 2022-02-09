Simple proposal could solve breakfast issue for many students

Measures could come up in the Legislature in the next two weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A simple change in state law could go along way to addressing hunger and learning for thousands of Kentucky students…

The proposals would allow school districts to let students eat breakfast during the 15 minutes of school period. Many students get to school late for a variety of reasons, from long bus rides to tardy parents or rides, and don’t have time to go to the cafeteria to get and eat breakfast. Some others spend the few minutes in the morning with friends.

For the estimated 273,000 students who go to school hungry every day, not getting breakfast makes school even harder.

“If a child comes to school hungry in the morning and the only meal they get might be lunch and they are starving at home, learning is the last thing on their mind,” state Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said during a press conference Wednesday.

Bill sponsors said they expect the proposals to begin making their way through the legislature within the next two weeks.

Feeding Kentucky, the state’s largest hunger-fighting organization, is supporting the legislation to remove the “barrier to breakfast” in Kentucky schools. The organization is working with Quarles, state Sen. Jason Howell and state Rep. Steve Riley to clarify state law and ensure school districts have the option to serve students breakfast during the first 15 minutes of instructional time during the school day.

The ultimate goal of the legislation is to ensure more students on free and reduced meals can eat breakfast.

Feeding Kentucky hosted a press conference to support Senate Bill 151 and House Bill 435. Currently, school districts across the Commonwealth say they do not know if breakfast during instructional time is permitted by state law. Howell filed the legislation in the Senate and Riley filed the bill in the House. Both legislators noted this is an easy fix that everyone can support.

“Far too many students across Kentucky are missing the most important meal of the day because they cannot get to school early enough for the scheduled breakfast time,” noted Howell.

“In fact, only 6 of 10 students who are eligible for free and reduced meals eat breakfast. Long bus rides and other circumstances out of students’ control should not be a factor here. All of our students should have the opportunity to eat breakfast,” Riley added.

An estimated 272,938 children in Kentucky miss school breakfast. If the legislation passes, each district will determine if the policy to allow breakfast during the first 15 minutes of instructional time is needed for their students.

A number of other organizations throughout the state have already expressed their support for this legislation, including Kentucky Youth Advocates, Kentucky Community Farm Alliance, and No Kid Hungry.

The full press conference can be viewed here.