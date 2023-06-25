Significant severe weather on the way Sunday

Good Saturday evening everyone, summer has finally returned with temperatures deep into the 80s today with some mugginess as well. But I am tracking a SIGNIFICANT severe weather threat for Sunday evening/night. Let’s get straight to it.

Models can’t fully agree on the exact timing, but here is a breakdown on a rough timeline.

So scattered showers and rumbles of thunder move in during the morning, but this is NOT our severe weather threat.

Those move out quickly and we see a party to mostly sunny sky taking over for a majority of the afternoon with temperatures spiking deep into the muggy upper 80s.

That will disable the atmosphere and allow for the strong to severe storms to develop during the evening/night. Again, exact timing on this is not set in stone but I think as early as 6pm to as late as 1am in the east. We will fine tune the timing on Sunday as models come into better agreement.

This severe weather threat is pretty significant and the SPC has placed most of Kentucky in an “ENHANCED” risk (level 3/5).

ALL MODES of severe weather are very possible so please have a way to receive watches and warnings. If we break down each threat one by one, we can see that damaging winds and very large hail are our main concerns but the tornado threat is elevated compared to normal.

Winds of 70mph+ and hail 2.00″+ in diameter is possible, so if we have a garage or carport… I’d highly recommend pulling your vehicles in there for shelter. As always, the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe on-air and online through it all. #kywx