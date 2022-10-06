Sign-ups, rehearsals continue for 20th annual “Thriller Parade”

People can sign up to be a "zombie" in the 2022 Thriller Parade until October 15th

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This year marks 20 years of thrills with Lexington’s annual “Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade” on October 22nd. For 2 decades now, people of all ages have celebrated the ‘spooky season’ by performing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance through the streets of the downtown area.

Nothing evil lurking in this dance rehearsal. The gym at ‘Artworks’ filled up with people coming to learn the “Thriller” routine for Lexington’s annual thriller parade.

“Through the months long rehearsal process, how people come in and maybe they start and they haven’t exercised in a year or so, so they’re a little bit winded with that first rehearsal but you know, 3-4-5 rehearsals in they’ve got it, people are down, they’re ready to go,” says Cameron Jones-Commordore, one of the “Michaels” in this year’s parade.

This particular “Michael Jackson” has been a part of the parade for the past 10 years and has been the “Michael” who comes out of the Kentucky Theater for the last 4. As someone who grew up loving the “King of Pop”, Commodore says it’s an honor to uphold his legacy.

“[Michael Jackson] did a lot to bring the world together, through his music, through his dance and entertainment so for me, this feels like an extension of that,” says Commodore. “I like to bring the community of Lexington together whenever possible.”

Lexington Parks and Recreation says typically hundreds of people sign up to be “zombies” every year. All it requires is attending one dance rehearsal and one staging rehearsal.

Danielle Pruitt and her mom Beth love Halloween and wanted to try something new.

“She deferred her start in college and felt like this gave her some purpose,” Beth says about her daughter. “I’m not a dancer by nature at all, but we’re here to have a good time and we have had a good time and I’m learning more and more about it.”

If you’re still looking to get in on the thrill, you can sign up to be a zombie until October 15th. More information like the dance rehearsal schedule can be found at THIS LINK.