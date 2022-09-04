Showers and thunderstorms likely through Labor Day

For much of the daylight hours Saturday, the Bluegrass missed out on heavy rainfall, as the bulk of the activity was centered across western Kentucky. Overnight tonight that may change as waves of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Expect muggy conditions to persist.

We will rinse and repeat the forecast again on Sunday, with moisture being pulled northward from the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front inching closer from the northwest. We can expect rain coverage in the Bluegrass and the rest of central Kentucky to be slightly higher than Saturday.

While it won’t be a washout, rounds of heavy rainfall may develop over the same areas, leading to an isolated flooding threat. If you live in a location susceptible to flooding, be sure to have a way to move to higher ground quickly. Remember, never attempt to drive or walk through standing water.

All eyes are on Labor Day, and unfortunately, this is when the rainfall coverage may be at its highest. Our cold front will finally reach us and stall across the region, bringing widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day, especially across eastern Kentucky. If you have outdoor plans, don’t cancel them just yet, as there is still room for the forecast to change a little. Just make sure you keep a backup plan in mind.

Overall expect another 1-2″ of rain for most locations through Tuesday with locally higher totals. Showers and storms will also be possible for the rest of the work week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated flooding possible. Lows in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms continue. Lows in the upper 60s.