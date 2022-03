Shots fired into Lexington home

Police say no one inside the house was hit, but there was damage to the home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after they say someone fired shots into a home overnight.

Police say it happened on Rustic Way around 3:00 a.m.

Investigators say two people were inside the home at the time but they were not hit or hurt.

Police say there was damage to the house from the bullets.

Investigators say several shell casings were found at the scene.