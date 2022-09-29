Shopping complex coming to corner of Citation Boulevard, Georgetown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new, $60 million shopping center is coming to the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown Road.

Greer and Web companies announced plans for the development of the Citation Centre shopping complex Thursday morning. The 28 acres for the shopping complex were acquired from the estate of its long-time owner William Gatton, a philanthropist with ties to the University of Kentucky.

The project will include national grocery and pharmacy stores, retail shops, multiple sit-down and fast food restaurants, and offices and medical facilities. Announcements will be made “in the coming weeks” of what’s intended to open in the shopping complex.