Shop Local Kentucky raises more than $400,000 for Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
Shop Local Kentucky hand delivered the check to Gov. Beshear on Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shop Local Kentucky, a retail store in Lexington, has raised more than $400,000 for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
Shop Local Kentucky shared a post on social media that says in part, “Today we got the honor of taking that check y’all made happen and hand deliver it to Governor Andy Beshear for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Of course, the whole family had to tag along and the Governor was kind enough to let Lucy and Cal sit at his desk and sign ‘a bill’ into law. An amazing memory for both of these kiddos.”
Clean-up and rebuilding for many residents in Western Kentucky continues and Shop Local Kentucky says they plan to help out long term, “In discussing the relief with the Governor, he mentioned they are focused on months 3-24, which gave us a lot of hope that this fund and federal assistance will have the longevity to rebuild long term, not just assist for a short period.”
The post went on to say, “We have made the decision that we also need to support this cause monthly moving forward, so we will be coming out with a new Kentucky Strong tee every month for the next few months as well as rereleasing the original 270 tee if you didn’t get one in order to continue adding to the fund as the months go on.”
You can follow Shop Local Kentucky’s efforts and read more HERE.