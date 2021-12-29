Shop Local Kentucky raises more than $400,000 for Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shop Local Kentucky, a retail store in Lexington, has raised more than $400,000 for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Shop Local Kentucky shared a post on social media that says in part, “Today we got the honor of taking that check y’all made happen and hand deliver it to Governor Andy Beshear for the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Of course, the whole family had to tag along and the Governor was kind enough to let Lucy and Cal sit at his desk and sign ‘a bill’ into law. An amazing memory for both of these kiddos.”