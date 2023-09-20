Shooting on Laredo Drive leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A shooting Tuesday night on Laredo Drive left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to the 3500 block of Laredo Drive around 9:26 p.m. for a call of a shooting.

Once there, police found a woman who was shot.

She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No description of the suspect(s) was available.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates