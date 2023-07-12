Shooting on Dabney Drive injures 1, damages at least 6 homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person was injured and at least six homes and a car were hit during a shooting on Dabney Drive Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. police responded to a call about a shooting on Dabney Drive. Once there, they found a man who was shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say at least six homes and one car were also hit during the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.