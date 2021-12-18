Sheriff’s office reports teen in Laurel County missing

Alexis Coleman is 15 years old

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Laurel County are searching for a missing teenager. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Alexis Coleman was reported missing from KY 1394, about six miles north of London.

The sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old was last seen Dec. 17 around 3 p.m. wearing pink pajama pants and a dark hoody.

If you have any information on Coleman’s whereabouts, you should contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606 -878 7000.