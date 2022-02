Sheriff: Woman handed over bag of meth while being booked into jail

Emily Rollins was arrested Monday in Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman arrested Monday in Wayne County on a drug possession charge was also charged with trafficking after deputies say she handed over a bag of meth when she was being booked into jail.

Emily Rollins was arrested after deputies and Monticello Police were checking several suspects who they believed had active warrants out.