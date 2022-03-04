Shelbyville man indicted on child sexual abuse charges in 3 counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday the indictment of a Kentucky man for child sexual abuse.

According to the AG’s office, a grand jury presentation by Cameron’s Special Prosecutions led to the indictment.

38-year-old Darrin A Owens, of Shelbyville was indicted by grand juries in Trimble, Oldham and Henry Counties for charges related to child sexual abuse of a one minor in each of those counties.

The AG’s office says it pursued indictments in all 3 counties because of the severity of the allegations.

On October 1, 2021, a Trimble County grand jury indicted Owens for four counts of Sodomy, First Degree and two counts of Rape Second Degree with a minor , and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree.

On December 10, 2021, an Oldham County grand jury indicted Owens for one county of Sodomy, First Degree with a minor , one count of Rape, Third Degree with a minor , and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree.

On February 25, 2022, a Henry County grand jury indicted Owens for two counts of Sodomy, First Degree , one count of Rape, Third degree, and one count of Persistent Felony Offender, First Degree. The Henry County grand jury has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Oldham County Police Department Sergeant Jared Ellison investigated the case, and Assistant Attorney General Rewa Zakaria presented the case in Trimble, Oldham, and Henry Counties on behalf of the Commonwealth.