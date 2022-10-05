‘She called me and she was crying’: Former Racing Louisville FC player felt helpless while supporting teammate

“Knowing what was happening; I can’t even explain to you how much that killed me inside, knowing I didn’t do enough for my friend,” Hendrix said.

In the aftermath, Hendrix said the coach made examples of both her and Simon for mistreatment.

“For my ankle, I just had like an injury before and just wanted to make sure I was rehabbing it correctly,” she said, “He just got in my face and told me he couldn’t trust that I can play well. So he wasn’t sure if he was going to start me or all this stuff.”

And from that point, Hendrix said she couldn’t ask him about her injuries or treatment.

“He just has such a power trip. He controlled all the medical stuff by the end, him and the other coaches,” she said. “And it was just insane, the amount of control he had over people: what they could and couldn’t do, how he made you feel guilty and shameful for even asking for certain things.”

Hendrix said three players eventually approached club leadership to represent the whole team’s concerns surrounding Holly.