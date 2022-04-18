Sexual assault medical care coming directly to rural communities

Ampersand and the Still Waters Center cut the ribbon on a mobile medical care unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Ampersand and the Still Waters Center joined many community partners for the ribbon-cutting of its new mobile medical center, which aims to bring sexual assault care directly to rural communities.

Ampersand says there are special kinds of nurses who care for survivors of sexual assault called sexual assault nurse examiners or SANE. Nurses say in some rural areas, hospitals with SANE nurses can be up to an hour away which they say can deter some survivors from seeking treatment.

With this new mobile unit, survivors will be able to stay where they are while trained nurses come to provide treatment.

“Our goal is to limit any additional trauma, and provide trauma-informed care as well,” says Haven Andrews, SANE and CEO/founder of Still Waters Center.

The mobile unit will be available to survivors 24/7, 365 days a year.

“For the people in these 17 counties, having the ability to get a safe exam from a specially trained nurse, plus access to crisis counseling and legal and medical advocacy will make such a difference in the lives of so many,” says Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

For more information on Ampersand, visit its website HERE. You can learn more about the Still Waters Center by visiting its Facebook page HERE.