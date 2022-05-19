Severe weather pictures, video coming in from Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several people have sent ABC36 pictures and video after severe weather Wednesday evening.

In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville.