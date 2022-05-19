Severe weather pictures, video coming in from Pulaski County
Reports of possible funnel clouds in Pulaski County Wednesday evening
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several people have sent ABC36 pictures and video after severe weather Wednesday evening.
In Pulaski County, viewer Ashley Wilson sent in video of what appears to be a funnel cloud. Wilson says she took these pictures across from the Somerset Mall just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Dwight Sears shared pictures showing a before and after scene in Shopville.
Viewer Misty Flynn sent in a picture from downtown Somerset on S HWY 27 in front of the Briar Bowl bowling alley and Circle K.
Send us your pictures! You can tag ABC36 in your weather pictures and video or send them to us on Facebook HERE.