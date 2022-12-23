Severe weather causing travel headaches nationwide, including numerous crashes in Kentucky

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — There were numerous crashes in Kentucky from Thursday night into Friday morning.

The state’s transportation cabinet tweeted that road surfaces are especially treacherous, causing pile-ups.

They say the temperatures have fallen so low the salt and calcium chloride they use to clear the roads are not doing much to melt the snow and ice.

The once-in-a-generation winter storm is causing major problems across much of the U.S.

Tracking website Flight Aware says more than 3,100 U.S. flights were canceled as of Friday morning and more than 650,000 customers were without power.