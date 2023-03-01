Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to receive weather alerts
Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet breaks down different ways you can receive weather alerts
Wednesday kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. We’ve had multiple severe weather events already this year — but now is a great time to go over your severe weather safety plans.
Today we are focusing on how to receive weather alerts. First, pull out your phone and make sure your Wireless Emergency Alerts are turned on.
APPLE PHONE:
1. Go to Settings > Notifications
2. Scroll to the bottom of the screen
3. Under Government Alerts, turn the type of alert on
ANDROID:
1. On your Android device, open Settings
2. Tap Notifications and then Wireless emergency alerts
3. Select the alerts you want to receive
Wireless Emergency Alerts can be life-saving in severe weather; make sure you always have those turned on. You need more than one way to receive those alerts, though. An NOAA Weather Radio is a reliable way to receive those alerts. More details here: https://www.weather.gov/nwr/
Outdoor warning sirens are a great way that people outside can know when severe weather is about to strike. These are not reliable if you are inside; they are not meant to alert people indoors, only those that are outside.