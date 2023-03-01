Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to receive weather alerts

Wednesday kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. We’ve had multiple severe weather events already this year — but now is a great time to go over your severe weather safety plans.

Today we are focusing on how to receive weather alerts. First, pull out your phone and make sure your Wireless Emergency Alerts are turned on.

APPLE PHONE:

1. Go to Settings > Notifications

2. Scroll to the bottom of the screen

3. Under Government Alerts, turn the type of alert on

ANDROID:

1. On your Android device, open Settings

2. Tap Notifications and then Wireless emergency alerts

3. Select the alerts you want to receive

Wireless Emergency Alerts can be life-saving in severe weather; make sure you always have those turned on. You need more than one way to receive those alerts, though. An NOAA Weather Radio is a reliable way to receive those alerts. More details here: https://www.weather.gov/nwr/

wtvq.com/livestream when there is an active severe threat. And we will be live without commercial breaks during tornado coverage to keep you safe. You can also watch ABC 36 or head towhen there is an active severe threat. And we will be live without commercial breaks during tornado coverage to keep you safe.