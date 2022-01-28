Several shell casings found after reports of gunfire near apartments in Lexington

The shots were fired in the 1800 block of Old Higbee Mill Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for the shooter or shooters after several shell casings were found at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Police say the call came in at 8:48 p.m. of several shots fired at The Woods at 1850 Apartments.

Investigators say people who were in the area when the shots were fired heard cars speeding away from the scene.

A police K-9 was brought-in to help officers search the area.

Police say when officers arrived, no shooting victims were found.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues.